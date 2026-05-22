Their departures follow the earlier announcements this week that Chloë Arthur and Indiah-Paige Riley have also left the club.

Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn joined Palace in September 2025 after a spell with League of Ireland side, Shamrock Rovers.

She made seven appearances in all competitions, playing four times in the WSL2 and three times in the Subway Women's League Cup.

Zara Bailey joined the club as a Professional Game Academy player from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2025.

Her only appearance for the club came in the Adobe Women's FA Cup, starting in the third-round clash at Lewes.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Ruesha and Zara for their contributions and wish them all the very best for the future.