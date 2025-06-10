The club would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to every player who played a part in our 2024/25 season, our first in the top-flight.

We would like to thank Annabel Blanchard, Mille Gejl, Katrine Veje, Izzy Atkinson, and Ria Öling – who will all depart the club this summer – for their contributions this season and, in several cases, for their long-standing commitment to Palace over the years.

The full list of departing players can be found below:

Departing the club

Annabel Blanchard

Mille Gejl

Katrine Veje

Izzy Atkinson

Ria Öling

Loan is coming to an end

Lexi Potter

Lily Woodham

Aniek Nouwen

Retiring

Fliss Gibbons

Annabel Blanchard leaves Crystal Palace after three seasons with the club, having joined in the summer of 2022 from Blackburn Rovers.

A creative and composed presence in midfield, Blanchard made an immediate impact in red and blue, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists for Palace during our 2023/24 Championship-winning season.

She wrote her name in the history books this season, scoring Palace's first-ever goal in the WSL against Leicester City in October.

After 72 competitive appearances for the club, Blanchard leaves with the gratitude of everyone at Palace for her commitment and contribution on and off the pitch.

Mille Gejl joined the club last summer ahead of Palace's first season in the WSL, and the Denmark international made 21 appearances in all competitions.

Gejl assisted twice and scored three WSL goals from midfield, netting away at Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham.

Katrine Veje was also signed in the summer of 2024, joining her compatriot Gejl ahead of Palace's debut season in the top-flight.

Capped 168 times by Denmark, the defender brought a wealth of experience to the Palace dressing room and made 20 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Izzy Atkinson signed for Palace in January 2024 from West Ham, and had an immediate impact at the club.

The winger racked up 18 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, and was named the Barclays Women’s Championship Player of the Month in February 2024, after netting against Southampton and Blackburn Rovers.

Ria Öling joined Palace during the 2025 January transfer window, after winning her third Swedish Championship with FC Rosengård in late 2024.

The versatile Finland international made six appearances in all competitions, playing in both midfield and defence.

Fliss Gibbons joined Palace in 2022 and went on to make 52 competitive appearances in red and blue.

Her league-leading eight assists were crucial to Palace’s successful 2023/24 Championship-winning campaign, and she went on to start in the Eagles’ first-ever WSL match in September 2024.

After a 15-year playing career, Gibbons is set to retire at the end of the season.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank the departing players once again for their contributions and wish them all the very best for the future.