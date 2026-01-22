The gaming duo came out on top in a fiercely competitive ePremier League qualification process, which culminated in a top-two finish in a play-off tournament on Wednesday evening.

Both players now advanced to the ePremier League Group Stages at the end of February, which this season carry even more weight, with players’ rankings within their groups helping to determine seeding for the Knockout Stages (set to be played at the end of March).

There, with a brand-new format and bigger stakes than ever, the UK’s top players will battle it out for a share of £100,000, as well as coveted places in the prestigious 2026 FC Pro World Championship!

This year will mark the fourth time that former England international gamer Ethan has represented Palace at the ePremier League finals, having previously twice reached the semi-finals with the Eagles.

Ben, meanwhile, has twice qualified to represent West Ham United, reaching the quarter-finals two seasons ago.

Comprising Group Stages and Knockout Rounds, each of the 20 Premier League clubs will have two representatives competing on EA FC on PlayStation 5, in a series of 1 vs. 1 matches against pairings from the other 19 clubs.

Last year, in a live finals tournament broadcast to millions of viewers around the globe, Palace lost out to Tottenham in the Round of 16 for a second successive season, despite winning five of our eight group-stage matches.

Palace have however, enjoyed a strong record in the ePremier League in recent seasons, finishing fourth in 2022/23 when Ethan and debutant Ben ‘Ben x W12’ Evans knocked out the likes of Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, before succumbing to winners Leeds in the semi-finals.

Congratulations, Ethan and Ben – and good luck!

ePremier League dates