Arguably the greatest day in Palace history, the Eagles won our first major trophy with a memorable 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley just over a week ago.

A glorious day under the arch will live long in the memory of everyone who was there and beyond.

It was an incredible performance across the 90 minutes with, of course, two standout moments - Ebere Eze's winning goal following a flowing team move and Dean Henderson's penalty save to maintain the Palace lead.

After an agonising ten minutes of injury time were played following a nail-biting second-half, the full-time whistle sounded, writing Oliver Glasner's team into the history books. Joel Ward and Marc Guéhi then lifted the famous old trophy - a moment well worth waiting 164 years for.