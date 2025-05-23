It's the day you've long been waiting for: Palace's open-top bus parade will transport your FA Cup winning heroes, and the historic trophy itself, down the SE25 streets starting at the top of Whitehorse Lane from 13:00.

Be there to bring the noise, and celebrate with Oliver Glasner's outstanding Eagles as they show off our legendary prize.

This will then feed into a party on the pitch at Selhurst Park from 14:30; live entertainment, special guests, end-of-season awards – and maybe even a trophy lift or two – await.

The event will be free, but ticketed; supporters can either book standing tickets on the famous Selhurst Park pitch, or take their seats in the Main Stand.

When you're there, grab a drink, some food – and get ready to celebrate your 2025 FA Cup-winning heroes, South London style.

Free tickets will be available from 10:00 BST today (Friday, 23rd May), with standing tickets on the Selhurst Park pitch, and seated tickets in the Main Stand.

A full booking order can be found below:

10:00: Season Ticket holders & Members can book two tickets per Client Reference

Season Ticket holders & Members can book two tickets per Client Reference 17:00: Booking open to all (and additional tickets available to those who have already booked).

Please stay tuned to official club channels – including the Palace App – for more information.