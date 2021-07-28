The Dutch defender joined the club in January 2017 and has been a regular part of the team since. He made a total of 134 Palace appearances, scoring 14 times.

He tweeted: “So many words, what to say. Thank you for the 4.5 years. Palace has been a proper home to me, you'll forever be apart of my life. To the boys, good luck for the up & coming season. Big change big opportunity big rewards. Make it count.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Patrick the very best for the future, and thanks him for his service.