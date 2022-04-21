Wright was added alongside five other former Premier League players, joining Vieira after his induction in March this year.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the league.

While Wright did not represent Palace in the Premier League, he singled out former Palace manager Steve Coppell, who signed him from non-league football, for praise, saying: “It’s a real privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You have to remember that for the majority of my football journey, I never thought I'd become a professional footballer.

“So to do that, enjoy the times I had with the fans and my teammates and now to receive this accolade, is a true honour. I feel really humbled.

“Growing up in south London, football was my escape. We played for pure enjoyment and that's something that never left me when I played the game. I always felt like I was running out of time and this recognition is a special reminder to appreciate the journey, the hard work and getting over the doubts I had.