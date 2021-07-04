Considered one of the best players of his generation, Vieira played an integral part in Arsenal’s domestic success between 1997 and 2005 under Arsene Wenger, winning three Premier League titles and four F.A. Cups. He represented the north London club 396 times, and was named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for six consecutive years.
After leaving Arsenal, the midfielder went on to spend a season at Juventus, before securing more silverware at Inter Milan (three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana cup triumphs) and Manchester City (one F.A. Cup win) where he brought to a close a remarkable playing career in 2011.