On the international stage, Vieira made more than 100 appearances for France over a 12-year period, which included several spells as captain, winning the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and UEFA European Championship in 2000.

Having hung up his boots, Vieira began his transition into coaching at Manchester City’s Academy, embarking on a four-year apprenticeship in management that included a spell managing the club’s Elite Development Squad.

He departed City for the States and the 2016 Major League Soccer season, taking up the managerial position at New York City F.C, who had finished 17th the season prior. He led them to second place in the Eastern Conference in his first season, with the side finishing fourth place overall. The next season, another second place position in the Eastern Conference was secured, and Vieira’s side ended overall league runners-up.