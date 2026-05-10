Arthur wins the award for a second time due to her proactive and consistent engagement in community activity, particularly her leadership within the player project and her commitment to inspiring young girls in South London.

Using her platform to engage directly with young people and promote opportunities within women’s football and the wider sports industry, Arthur’s willingness to give time, share her experiences and contribute to programme activity makes her a strong representative of Crystal Palace and its community values.

She has delivered school assemblies, speaking directly to young people about her journey in football, raising awareness of the women’s game, providing relatable role models for girls who may not otherwise see a pathway into sport, and supporting the Foundation’s aim of creating more inclusive and accessible pathways into the industry.

Lacroix, meanwhile, wins his award for his consistent, hands-on engagement with Palace for Life Foundation activity and his proactive approach to supporting community work beyond standard player requirements.

He attended and actively supported Palace for Life’s annual Christmas Grotto, working with 74 young people from partner schools, many from families affected by the cost of living crisis.

He took part in delivering activities, engaging directly with children and supporting the distribution of gifts and supermarket vouchers, helping create a positive and inclusive experience for families during a financially challenging period.

Lacroix also visited a girls’ Premier League Kicks session at Merky FC HQ, where he spent extended time with participants, joining in with training sessions and small-sided games and reinforcing key messages around behaviour, teamwork and commitment.

In addition to these appearances, Lacroix has independently expressed a strong interest in continuing to support the Foundation and has taken part in discussions around future involvement, demonstrating potential for sustained engagement and long-term impact.

A Women’s and Men’s team player receive the awards each year, with previous recipients including Arthur, Aimee Everett, Fliss Gibbons, Leigh Nicol, Amber Stobbs and Ashlee Hincks; and Ebere Eze, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathan Ferguson, Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha.

Who are Palace for Life?

Palace for Life Foundation is the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C., which has been working with the south London community for over 25 years.

The Foundation use the power of football and the Palace community to change the lives of young people across south London, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help, working with over 15,000 people each year to inspire them to find a better path and to lead a healthier life.

The money you raise will go towards three key areas of the Foundation's work: