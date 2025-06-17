Subject to approval from the Football Association Board, the proposed structure will see the BWSL will grow from 12 to 14 teams, with changes made to the promotion and relegation format.

At the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, the first and second-placed clubs from Barclays Women’s Championship (BWSL2) will be automatically promoted to the top tier.

The team finishing 12th in the BWSL will face the third-placed BWSL2 side in a promotion/relegation playoff to determine the final place in the 2026/27 top flight.

From the 2026/27 season onwards, the 14th-placed team in the BWSL will be automatically relegated. One team will be promoted automatically from BWSL2, and the 13th-placed BWSL side will enter a playoff with the BWSL2 runners-up.

WSL Football CEO Nikki Doucet said:

“Over the past few months, WSL Football has led a thorough and robust, consultative process backed by research and analysis which explored multiple options that could drive the game forward and help it reach its potential.

"Our priority was to find a route that would benefit the whole women’s game pyramid, and we believe this next evolution of women’s professional football will raise minimum standards, create distinction and incentivise investment across the board.

"Subject to the approval from The FA Board, expanding the BWSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases opportunities.

"The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women’s game and introduces a high-profile, high-stakes match.”