The Eagles will take on the Pilgrims at Home Park on Tuesday, 29th August, with kick-off set for 19:45 BST.

The match is not scheduled for television coverage in the UK. Should the game end in a draw, the match will go straight to penalty kicks, with extra-time not used until the semi-finals.

Plymouth are embarking on a Championship season after winning the League One title during a successful 2022/23 campaign.

The teams last met in the Championship in 2010, when a Victor Moses goal secured a victory for the Eagles in Devon.

This will be the club's fourth Cup tie with Plymouth (excluding the EFL Papa John's Trophy): we have met twice in the FA Cup, and now twice in the League Cup. Our last Cup meeting was in September 2002, when Darren Powell and Andrew Johnson were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win for Palace after extra-time.

Ticketing details will be released in the coming days across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

Match Details

Plymouth Argyle v Palace