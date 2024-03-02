The two-day event, which is designed to bring together US-based football fans to watch the weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, will start with Palace's home fixture against City on Saturday, April 6th at 06:30 CT (12:30 GMT).

The event recreates the matchday experience for attending supporters, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League, its clubs and players to the millions of fans watching the broadcast from home.

A whole host of exciting other activities will take place – and Crystal Palace will once again have an unmissable presence at the event – with further details to be confirmed in due course.

The event is free to attend but fans need to be in possession of a ticket, which you can claim for Palace via this link using the code: CRYSTALPALACE_PLML_NSH