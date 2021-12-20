The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 percent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 percent of players on the vaccination journey.

Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.