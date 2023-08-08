Players will take the knee at the Premier League’s opening and final match rounds of the season, as well as dedicated No Room For Racism fixtures in October and April, and Boxing Day fixtures.

The Premier League supports the players’ decision and will continue to work alongside clubs this season to elevate anti-discrimination messaging as part of the League’s No Room For Racism Action Plan.

The Premier League captains said: “We are unified in our belief that any form of discrimination has no place within football, or wider society, and are committed to using our platform to help celebrate diversity and show our support in the fight against racism.

“Therefore, we will continue to show solidarity by taking the knee at significant moments during the forthcoming season. Diversity is central to the success of the game and we feel strongly that people should respect others, regardless of their ethnicity or background.”