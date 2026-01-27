The young Eagles currently sit 12th in Premier League 2, level on 17 points with Aston Villa, following a scintillating 6-0 victory over Derby County on Monday afternoon (26th January). With the table incredibly tight, Palace are just one win away from climbing as high as sixth, while every point could prove decisive in the race for the play-offs.

A top-16 finish is the target, which would see Palace qualify for the Premier League 2 play-offs, where the overall champions are crowned. With a talented, attacking squad and crucial fixtures on home turf, the closing weeks of the campaign promise drama, quality and high-stakes football.

Several standout Friday and Monday-night occasions await in South London, as Palace welcome Middlesbrough – direct rivals in the race for a top-16 finish – before a London derby against high-flying Fulham, currently fourth in the table.

Sunderland then visit the VBS Community Stadium, before the home campaign concludes with a blockbuster clash against Arsenal, where bragging rights and league positions will be firmly on the line.

With evening kick-offs and rising stakes, these fixtures provide the perfect opportunity to see the club’s next generation shine up close.