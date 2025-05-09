The beautifully executed goal came just three minutes after Mateta entered the field of play at the Emirates Stadium last month, and helped the Eagles secure a 2-2 draw at the home of the Premier League title chasers.

Mateta's goal was a moment of sheer inspiration from the Frenchman – his 14th in the Premier League this season. With Arsenal attempting to play out from the back, Mateta seized on an errant pass, brushed off Martin Ødegaard and – without looking up – deftly wedged the ball over David Raya from long range, his strike clipping the crossbar on its way in.

The forward told Palace TV: "What a goal!

"I'm always happy to score those goals! It was from far, but hopefully I will score more."