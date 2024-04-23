In collaboration with Crystal Palace F.C., promotional company Boxxer will host a night of must-watch championship fights as part of the club’s celebrations to mark 100 years since the official opening of Selhurst Park.

Leading the billing, big-punching Palace supporter Richard Riakporhe will get his long-awaited shot at world glory in front of his fellow Eagles, attempting to claim the WBO World Cruiserweight Championship title of Chris Billam-Smith.

South Londoner Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs) remains the only man to hold a win over Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) in the professional ranks, getting the better of his rival via a split decision victory at the O2 Arena in July 2019.

Billam-Smith, meanwhile, won his WBO World Title at the Vitality Stadium in May 2023, and will be defending it for the second time.

With the full card to be announced shortly, this fight will top a stacked summer stadium show full of incredible match-ups, including some of boxing’s brightest stars.

For what is sure to be an in-demand event, we plan to offer our loyal Season Ticket holders and Members a priority ticket window when tickets go on sale. You can register for this here now!

Other supporters can register their interest at BOXXER.com.

Full ticket details will be announced shortly.

The bouts will also be shown live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office.

The show forms the first major event in Selhurst’s centenary celebrations, with August 2024 marking 100 years since the official opening of the home of Crystal Palace F.C.

Legends of the sport have previously fought at Palace’s home ground, including International Boxing Hall of Fame member Len Harvey, who overcame British Empire champion Frank Moody in 1929 to set up a shot at the British title.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted that professional boxing is returning to Selhurst Park, with one of south London’s own and a big Palace fan, Richard Riakporhe, leading the billing alongside Chris Billam-Smith.

“Boxxer have put together a fantastic line-up for the occasion, and it already promises to be a spectacular night in SE25 – as well as a fitting tribute to our stadium’s centenary year.”

A percentage of the profits from the evening will go towards Palace for Life Foundation, Crystal Palace’s official charity organisation, who work towards improving the lives of young people across south London.

One issue that Palace for Life address is the rise of knife crime in the region, with the Foundation having developed a number of projects aimed at tackling the risk factors which can lead to serious youth violence.

Boxxer have previously worked with a number of anti-knife crime charities in south London, looking to showcase the power of boxing as a force for positive change in the community.

Boxing at Selhurst Park

As well as a number of pre-war professional bouts, Selhurst Park famously hosted a series of Charity Boxing Tournaments during the 1940s and ‘50s.

In the summer of July 1949, one such tournament featured six matches with boxers hailing mostly from the London area. The competition raised money for two Croydon charities: the Guild of Social Service and the Darby & Joan Club.

The highlight was the South Eastern Area Lightweight Championship bout between Tommy McGovern and George Daly, but the most popular boxer was local man Ron Pudney, who drew his Cruiserweight contest with Jack Taylor.

Most recently, in both May 2011 and May 2012, international amateur boxing tournaments took place on the pitch, featuring hopefuls from England, Ireland and Scotland ahead of the 2012 London Olympics.

Now, the professional sport will return – with a world title on the line – in what is certain to be a night to remember at Selhurst Park.