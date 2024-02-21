Ray departs with our enormous thanks for his outstanding service over three spells, across 10 separate seasons, on the club’s coaching staff.

Lewington first arrived at Palace as one of Alan Smith’s coaches for the 1994/95 campaign, before assisting Steve Coppell in winning promotion back to the Premier League two years later.

Lewington briefly served as Palace’s caretaker manager in 1998 before departing for Brentford but, after working alongside Hodgson at Fulham and then England, he would return to Selhurst Park in September 2017 as assistant manager to his long-time associate.

Having helped to maintain Palace’s Premier League status for four successive years, Lewington departed alongside Hodgson in May 2021, but returned to the club again last year as first-team coach, helping to inspire a strong end to 2022/23 and continuing into this season.

Following three memorable terms at Palace, Lewington now departs with our gratitude not just for his latest spell, but also for his magnificent contribution to the club over so many years.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Ray holds a prominent place in the heart of every Crystal Palace supporter, and I would like to thank him for his tremendous service.

“As well as his superb coaching, we will all miss Ray’s infectious positivity, patience and enthusiasm – all of which he displayed every matchday from the sidelines!

“We would like to wish Ray all the very best for the future – he knows that he will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.”

Ray Lewington said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, I am very grateful to all the staff and players I have worked with over several seasons.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time here and I wish the club the very best of luck for the rest of this season, and beyond.”