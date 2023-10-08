The tough-tackling utility player has been at her imperious best during the Eagles' impressive start to the 2023/24 Women's Championship season.

Reilly has started all four games as Palace have gone unbeaten thus far, including two wins and a draw in September.

Those results encompassed both an eye-catching 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's and Palace Women's biggest-ever victory: 9-1 against Durham at the VBS Community Stadium.

A close-run poll saw Reilly secure 23.7% of supporters' votes, with forward Elise Hughes – who scored five times over the month – netting 18.2%, and Anna Filbey 11.2% for her efforts in midfield.

That was enough for Reilly to secure her second cinch Player of the Month trophy for Palace, having previously won the award in November last year.

"Thanks to all the fans who voted!" Reilly said. "It's been a really good start to the season.

"Hopefully it can continue. I'm really happy to be cinch Player of the Month."

