The pair have a strong connection, having spent three years as teammates at Reading before both taking part in the same FA Coaching Excellence Initiative in 2024.

Allen arrives with a wealth of experience, having recently served as head coach at Southampton.

Her distinguished playing career spanned over 15 years, during which the midfielder represented prominent clubs such as Leicester City, Notts County, Birmingham City, Reading, and Aston Villa.

She also represented England at both U19 and U23 levels. Remi began her coaching journey as an assistant for the England women's U23s during the 2023–24 season.

She then took on her first head coach position with London City Lionesses in March 2024, where she made an immediate impact, leading the team to three consecutive wins and earning the Women's Championship Manager of the Month award.

Following her departure from the Lionesses, she briefly held the head coach role at Southampton until February 2025.

Speaking on her appointment, Remi expressed her excitement: "I'm thrilled to be joining Crystal Palace Women as Assistant Coach.

“The club has an ambitious vision for the women's team, and I'm looking forward to working with the players and staff and preparing for what promises to be an exciting season."

Remi will join the coaching staff immediately as preparations for the upcoming season continue.

Allen replaces Adam Jeffrey, who has departed the club. We thank Adam for his contribution, including the part he played in the Women's Championship title win in 2023/24.