Back the Eagles in their return to the WSL – Season Ticket prices have been frozen for Crystal Palace Women’s return to the topflight.
To thank our loyal fans for their incredible support, we are pleased to confirm that Season Ticket prices have been frozen for existing holders on a pro-rata basis.
The total cost accounts for the two additional home fixtures and so the price-per-game remains exactly the same as last season.
After a stunning run of form, where the team won 12 of the last 14 league games, Jo Potter’s side have returned to the WSL at the first time of asking.
Palace fans can now look forward to the visits of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others to South London, as the Eagles take on the best of the best.
A 26/27 Women’s Season Ticket covers all 13 home Women’s Super League games, regardless of stadium – meaning any matches at Selhurst Park are also included.
Supporters should note that Subway Women’s League Cup and FA Cup ties are not covered by 26/27 Season Tickets.
What does a 2026/27 Women’s Season Ticket include?
- Ticket for every WSL home fixture
- Priority booking / reservations for every Palace Women fixture at Selhurst Park
- Priority windows for away tickets
- Loyalty Points credited with your purchase
- The option to spread payments via Direct Debit
Ticket Prices
For existing holders, Seated Season Tickets will cost £106 and Standing Season Tickets will cost £85.
Tickets for Men’s Season Ticket Holders are priced at £78, with Junior Tickets priced at £47.
The renewal window opens at 10:00am on Friday, 8th May and will close at 17:00 on Thursday, 21st May.
Renewals will be online only until 10:00am on Monday, 11th May.
Season Tickets will then go on General Sale from 10:00am on Friday, 22nd May.
26/27 Palace Women’s Season Ticket Renewal prices:
- Adult (Seated): £106
- Adult (Standing): £85
- Men’s Season Ticket Holders: £78
- U16s: £47
Check out the tables below for more information.
|RENEWALS (10:00 Fri 8th May - 10:00 Thu 21st May)
|Season Ticket Price
|Price per Game
|Adult - Seated
|£106
|£8.18
|Adult - Standing
|£85
|£6.55
|Junior (U16)
|£47
|£3.64
|Men’s Season Ticket Holder (Seated or Standing)
|£78
|£6.00
|NEW (From 10:00 Fri 22nd May)
|Season Ticket Price
|Price per Game
|Adult - Seated
|£125
|£9.62
|Adult - Standing
|£90
|£6.92
|Junior (U18)
|£50
|£3.85
|Concession (over 65 and 17-21) - Seated
|£90
|£6.92
|Concession (over 65 and 17-21) - Standing
|£70
|£5.38
How to renew your ticket
Season Ticket Holders looking to renew their seats can do so by following the step-by-step guide below:
- Log in to the Ticketing section of the website.
- Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen.
- Click the notification that confirms you can renew your 26/27 Season Ticket.
- The next page will display all the Season Ticket’s you are able to renew. You can only renew Friends and Family’s Season Tickets if you have a strong relationship registered on the ticketing system. Click here to find out how to do this.
- Click ‘ADD TO BASKET’ in the top-right of the screen and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.
Season Ticket Holders who wish to purchase their own seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket.
For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your reserved ticket as an Adult.
Receiving Your Match Tickets
Your digital ticket for each home fixture will arrive no later than 72 hours before kick-off.
For matches played at Selhurst Park, Season Ticket holders must book a seat of their choice, free of charge, during the priority window. We’ll email you full instructions ahead of each game.
Need Help?
Our Box Office team is here to assist with new purchases, Direct Debit set-up, and accessibility requirements.
Call [0333 360 1861] (Mon-Fri, 9:00am-5:30pm) or email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.