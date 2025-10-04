The Japan international featured for every minute of Palace’s three Premier League games in September, and has been instrumental in helping the Eagles preserve their unbeaten run so far this season.

Effective at both ends of the pitch, Kamada created five chances – and won 17 duels – across matches against Sunderland, West Ham United and Liverpool, whilst also playing the full 90 minutes – and netting in the subsequent penalty shoot-out – against Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

Kamada particularly caught the eye in Palace’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Selhurst Park last weekend, completing more passes than any other outfield player in red and blue and delivering an all-action display which saw him cover every blade of grass.