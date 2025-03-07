The award marks a Palace double for the athletic Colombian, whose brilliant strike against Fulham at Craven Cottage – finishing off a razor-sharp counter-attack with a wonderful finish – you also voted as your February Goal of the Month.

Muñoz started the month by playing an integral role in Palace’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, dominating the right flank and teeing up Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late settler.

The following week, it was Muñoz who was on the scoresheet himself, reacting sharply to turn home a loose ball and set Palace on their way to victory in the FA Cup fourth-round at Doncaster Rovers.