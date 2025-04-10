The award marks a Palace double for the creative No. 10, whose stunning strike against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup you also chose as your March Goal of the Month.

It proved a memorable month for Eze, who started it off by helping Palace to wins over Millwall in the FA Cup and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Away on international duty, Eze then became Palace's second-ever England goalscorer in the club's professional era when he netted in the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Latvia at Wembley – a landmark moment in the 26-year-old's career.

But it was his exploits for Palace which saw him collect the NET88 Player of the Month title, and Eze picked up where he had left on when back on club duty.

Against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final at Craven Cottage, Eze starred, turning the momentum of the tie in the space of only a few minutes. First, he struck a stunning effort in off the far post. Then, he turned provider, crossing for unmarked Ismaila Sarr to nod in Palace's second in the eventual 3-0 win, to complete a perfect month.