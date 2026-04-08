The Senegal forward was in simply sensational form throughout March, opening the month with a clinical brace at Tottenham Hotspur to help us seal our first-ever back-to-back away league wins at the North Londoners.

It could have been a hat-trick, too, had Sarr's first successful shot not been ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offsides.

Sarr also stepped up to provide an influential display in our crucial 2-1 win away at AEK Larnaca, scoring both the goals – his first a brilliant dart in behind and finish, his second an instinctive tap-in – as Palace became the first European debutants to qualify for the quarter-finals since 1979.

Those were Sarr's 14th and 15th goals of the season – and fourth and fifth in Europe – to help Palace twice breach a defence which had only conceded once in Europe before the game.

Sarr again also had a first-half effort disallowed for offside – confirmed by VAR – and the forward later hit both the crossbar and post in extra-time.

The No. 7 well and truly led the way for Palace in Cyprus, with 13 shots (three on target, leading to two goals); three crosses; two free-kicks won and two corners won over the 120 minutes.

As a result, Sarr won the NET88 Player of the Month vote with a landslide 73.3% of votes; Tyrick Mitchell (9.0%) and Maxence Lacroix (8.6%) finished in second and third place respectively.

Check out the full results below!