The Palace No. 3 was in brilliant form throughout the month, particularly impressing in the 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, when Mitchell became the first player to win possession 12 or more times – and win 12 or more duels – in any Premier League match this season, nullifying Brighton's Yankuba Minteh throughout.

In addition, Mitchell enjoyed more touches (89), more tackles completed (eight) and more fouls won (four) than any other player on the pitch that day, as well as completing a team-high four long passes.

Playing every minute of our November matches, Mitchell helped Palace to clean sheets in wins over Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and scored his second goal of the season with a fantastic finish at the culmination of a counter-attack against RC Strasbourg.

You can watch the presentation of Mitchell's NET88 Player of the Month award below!