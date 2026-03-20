The Soca Warriors are set to face Venezuela on Friday, 27th March, before taking on Gabon on Monday, 30th March, with both matches taking place in Tashkent.

The fixtures form part of Trinidad and Tobago’s ongoing preparations ahead of a busy international schedule in 2026, including the Concacaf Nations League in September.

Cardines returns to the squad after missing the November World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and Bermuda through injury.

The 19-year-old has already earned nine senior caps for his country since making his debut against Jamaica in the Unity Cup in May 2025, a tournament held in London.

He was subsequently named in Trinidad and Tobago’s squads for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June, starting against Costa Rica, before gaining further experience at the Concacaf Gold Cup later that summer, where he featured against the United States, Haiti and Saudi Arabia.

Most recently, he played the full 90 minutes in all four of Trinidad and Tobago’s fixtures across the September and October international windows, further establishing himself as part of the senior set-up.

Congratulations, Rio!