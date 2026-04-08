The 19-year-old joined Palace at Under-16 level in 2022 and went on to sign his first professional contract with the club in July 2024.

Cardines featured in every Under-21s fixture he was eligible for during the 2024/25 season, scoring twice and registering one assist in 20 appearances.

He made his first-team debut earlier this campaign in Palace's UEFA Conference League victory over Dynamo Kyiv, before making a substitute appearance in the EFL Trophy win against Liverpool at Anfield.

The full-back has also earned 11 senior caps for Trinidad and Tobago, featuring in last summer’s Gold Cup and recent World Cup qualifiers. During the March international window, he assisted both goals in a 2-2 draw with Gabon.

Marking his return to U21s action by scoring in the 2–1 victory over Fulham, which ended the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run, he has since notched assists in wins over Blackburn and Wolves.

On extending his contract, Cardines said: “I’m proud and excited to extend my contract here. I’m looking forward to the future and hopefully getting more first-team minutes and continuing to kick on.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Rio has gone from strength to strength since arriving at the club. He’s progressed really well through the Academy, earned opportunities around the first team, won senior caps for his country, and continued to make a strong contribution for our Under-21s.

“I am confident he will keep progressing for the rest of the season and beyond."