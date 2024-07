The 18-year-old initially joined the Under-16s in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength progressing up the age groups.

He performed well in 2022/23 for the Under-18s, scoring on debut against Norwich City, recording 18 appearances in total with two goals to his name.

The 2023/24 season saw him continue to progress at U18s level and even make his debut for the Under-21s against Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup.