The 17-year-old full-back will be a part of Brian Haynes’ U20 side for the first time in his career, having previously featured for the Under-17s side in the CONCACAF U17 Championship in the summer of 2023.

He has been in great form for Rob Quinn’s U18s this season, starting 17 out of a possible 19 games so far and registering a goal and two assists.

Cardines has even featured for the Under-21s this season, making his first appearance at that level against Athletic Club in September 2023.

The youngster will be a part of the Soca Warriors’ U20s side as they face tough tests against Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Dominica and Canada in Group D. Only the group winner will progress to the next stage of the tournament.

On his call-up, Cardines said: “First and foremost I’m very grateful for Crystal Palace for giving me the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago U20s.

“The setup here is very professional, especially learning from coach Brian Haynes who was with Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup. He brings his experience over from coaching, and playing for, MLS sides.

“I’m really looking forward to the first game against Saint Vincent and The Grenadines which kicks off our campaign. I’m also looking forward to our game against Canada on Tuesday, where I feel there's a point to prove.”

Keep up with how Cardines gets on here and on our official Academy X account.

CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifying

All times GMT.