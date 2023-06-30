Street began life at Palace at Under-15s, following an impressive performance in a showcase game. He went from strength to strength, progressing through the ranks and repeatedly playing above his age group.

He signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2020 and went on to earn a loan move to Torquay United in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The forward returned to south London and played a major part in helping the Under-23s secure promotion from the Premier League 2 Division 1 - scoring a crucial goal in the promotion play-off semi-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the first goal in the penalty shootout victory over Sunderland in the final.

A move to Newport County followed in the second half of 21/22, after he netted six goals in his first 14 games. Street secured a season-long loan move to League One Shrewsbury Town in 2022/23, further aiding his development.

Chairman Steve Parish, on Twitter, said: “Wishing you all the very best Rob for the next stage of your journey. You’ve been a fantastic player and person from the day you walked in the door. Always gave 100% and wore the shirt with pride, thank you”