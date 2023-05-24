England take on Malta and North Macedonia as they kick off their campaign to qualify for the UEFA European Championships in 2024, led by former Palace captain Gareth Southgate.

Ebere Eze has been rewarded for his fine form in the Premier League this season – notching 10 goals and four assists – with a first senior international call-up, and could make his debut for the Three Lions in June.

Centre-back Guéhi is looking to add to his three England caps, having made his debut against Switzerland at Wembley in March 2022; the Under-17s World Cup winner captained the England Under-21s side, and has been virtually ever-present for Palace this season.

After starting the final eight games of the season, Johnstone’s impressive performances in goal have seen him make a return to the national side, having made his last appearance in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra in September 2021 – he will hope to add to his three caps under Southgate.

Malta v England

Friday, 16th June

19:45 BST

Ta’Qali National Stadium

Channel 4

England v North Macedonia