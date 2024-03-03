Lusale was previously a part of the Palace Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup Final against Stoke City last season. He also scored in the 5-0 win over Arsenal in the regional final.

He has featured seven times for Rob Quinn's Under-18s this season, with his first appearance as a substitute coming against Brighton & Hove Albion.

This is the first time the young forward has been called up to represent Slovakia U17s in a competitive set of fixtures.

The 16-year-old will be a part of the Branislav Fodrek’s side as they prepare to face Greece, Switzerland and Ukraine in Group 4. This is the Elite Stage of the qualifying process.

The group winner is guaranteed to progress to the next stage of the tournament, while second place is in with a chance of qualifying based on their performance.

Following his call-up to the side, Lusale said: “I’m very happy to have received my first international call-up for Slovakia. I'm very proud on behalf of my family.

“I’m looking forward to the tournament and facing Greece, Switzerland and Ukraine. My season so far has been going well, I've been playing up [with the Under-18s] a lot, and this is an opportunity to keep on going.”

