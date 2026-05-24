The Senegal forward has been in scintillating form in front of goal from the very start of the marathon campaign, netting a crucial late equaliser in our Community Shield victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

Some 57 matches later, Sarr’s tally stands at 21 goals in all competitions, the joint-highest total of any Palace player in a Premier League campaign (tied with Andy Johnson in 2004/05).

Nine of those have come in 14 appearances in Palace’s first-ever European season, with Sarr likely to finish as the top scorer in this season’s UEFA Conference League.

Seven of those strikes have come in tournament’s knockout stages – and Sarr has struck in his last five such matches – to power the Eagles to the verge of glory in Leipzig.

Following a supporters’ vote, Sarr pipped Tyrick Mitchell to the award, with Maxence Lacroix taking third spot – but many players also catching your eye throughout Palace’s longest season on record for competitive fixtures.

Full highlights of the awards will follow on Palace TV soon.