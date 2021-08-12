The former captain represented the club with distinction after joining from Blackburn Rovers in January 2014. He was named Player of the Season in 2014/15, Players’ Player of the Season the following season, and went on to make a total of 181 appearances, scoring 17 goals.

He helped Palace achieve a first top-half finish since 1992, reach the FA Cup final and secure nine consecutive seasons of Premier League football.

Discussing Dann’s commitment to the club, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Scott has been a magnificent player and club servant since 2014, and I’d like to personally thank him for his immense contribution and his professionalism over the years.

“Scott was a great leader on the pitch and served the club as captain during his time with us. He leaves with the utmost respect of everyone at the club – and we wish him well for the future.”

Dann said: “I want to put on record my thanks to the managers, teammates, and backroom staff I’ve worked with during these enjoyable seven years at the club. I feel like I’ve gone through everything you can as a footballer in this time, and I am proud to have served and captained Crystal Palace.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Palace fans who’ve been incredible from the moment I joined. This has been a chapter of my career that I’ll never forget, and I wish the team and the club all the best for the coming season and beyond.”

Scott leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club, and with thanks for his service.