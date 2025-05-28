The 18-year-old has featured in 24 out of a possible 28 games for the U18s this season, captaining the side on multiple occasions.

He found the back of the net five times in those 24 games, including crucial goals against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while also registering a further three assists.

His performances throughout the campaign also saw him earn a place in Darren Powell’s Under-21s side, where he made a further five appearances, scoring once.

Williams himself has been at the club since the age of seven, playing up the age groups on multiple occasions and seeing the Academy progress into the state-of-the-art facility it is today.

Upon receiving the award, Williams said: “It’s a great feeling to win this, especially as the team voted for me! It shows that hard work pays off."