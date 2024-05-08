In collaboration with Crystal Palace F.C., promotional company Boxxer will host a night of must-watch championship fights as part of the club’s celebrations to mark 100 years since the official opening of Selhurst Park.

There is more south London representation on the undercard, as Brixton’s Isaac Chamberlain challenges Poland’s Michal Cieslak for the European Cruiserweight title.

Ben Whittaker has a challenge on his hands as he takes on his undefeated rival Ezra Arenyeka for the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight belt, with 19-year-old bantamweight prospect Francesca Hennessy.

Tickets are now on general sale, starting at just £30.

Remember, a percentage of every ticket sold will be donated to the Palace for Life Foundation, going towards their work within the community inspiring people through the power of sport.

The bouts will also be shown live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

The show forms the first major event in Selhurst’s centenary celebrations, with August 2024 marking 100 years since the official opening of the home of Crystal Palace F.C.