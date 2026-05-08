Shae Yañez's super stop against Birmingham City in December has been nominated for the Barclays Women's Super League 2 Save of the Season award.
The save came in the 3-0 victory over Birmingham in December - a crucial win in Palace's road to promotion.
The Eagles were leading 1-0 at the VBS Community Stadium, but they came close to being pegged back on the 62nd minute.
Veatriki Sarri took aim from outside the box and unleashed a fierce effort destined for the roof of the net.
Thankfully for Palace, Yañez was there to deny her - acrobatically tipping the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.
It was the most spectacular save on a day where nothing could get past the Palace 'keeper.
Her effort is up against three saves from Charlton's Sophie Whitehouse, two saves from Ipswich Town's Natalia Negri and a save from Southampton's Fran Stenson and Durham's Cat Sheppard.
Full Shortlist
- September: Natalia Negri (Ipswich Town)
- October: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
- November: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
- December: Shae Yañez (Crystal Palace)
- January: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
- February: Natalia Negri (Ipswich Town)
- March: Fran Stenson (Southampton)
- April: Cat Sheppard (Durham)