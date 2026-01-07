Hopcroft joined the club in 2023, and was a key part of Palace's title-winning campaign during the 2023/24 season.

In her first season with the club, Hopcroft scored six times and provided three assists in 27 appearances, earning her the Women’s Players’ Player of the Season 23/24 award.

She departs the club having made 41 appearances, scoring seven times and laying on four assists.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Shanade for her contributions, and wish her all the very best for the future.