Hopcroft was voted the Women’s Players’ Player of the Season 23/24 by her Crystal Palace teammates and was a pivotal figure in Palace's historic Women's Championship title win and subsequent promotion to the Women's Super League.

The 27-year-old creative midfielder joined Palace from London City Lionesses in 2023, having previously started her career at Chelsea's Academy.

She later moved to the United States on a scholarship, where she became a prolific goalscorer and star player for Daytona State College and the Colorado Buffaloes.

In her maiden season in South London, the creative midfielder made 27 appearances, scoring six times and providing three assists.

Injury hampered her game time throughout the 2024/25 season, where she made three appearances in the WSL.

Crystal Palace are delighted to see Shanade sign a new contract and look forward to her continued contributions in red and blue going forward.