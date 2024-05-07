Since signing for the Eagles last summer, the creative midfielder has been a metronomic presence and a pivotal player in Palace’s successful bid for a first-ever Women’s Championship title – and promotion to the Women’s Super League.

The 26-year-old scored six times, and recorded three assists, in 27 appearances in her maiden season in red and blue.

That tally includes a Goal of the Month – and indeed Goal of the Season – contender against Lewes last month: a dipping half-volley to set Palace on their way to a crucial 2-0 victory.

Hopcroft received the Players’ Player of the Season Award after winning recognition from her teammates and colleagues in an anonymous vote.