Sharon rejoins the club having previously served in a number of posts across 15 years with Palace, the last seven of which were as Director of Operations and, subsequently, Chief Operating Officer.

Having worked closely on the Main Stand redevelopment project, Sharon rejoins the club to drive the exciting project forwards in its crucial next stage, following the completion of a number of vital enabling works over the summer, as well as playing a pivotal role in leading the business going forward, as we enter an exciting period for the Club.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Sharon has already been an integral part of our operations for many a year, and with an outstanding track record and an immense contribution to Crystal Palace already behind her, and with her extensive knowledge of all areas of the club, we believe she is the ideal candidate to help us build on our recent historic on-the-pitch achievements.”

Sharon said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Crystal Palace and lead the Club's business operations at such an exciting moment in its story. I look forward to seeing everyone at Selhurst Park again soon."