Hailing from a family of Palace fans, Guyatt beamed: “It’s great to play for the club you support – it’s literally a dream come true. My Dad’s a big Palace fan, so I didn’t really have a choice growing up – but I’m happy about it!

“[Last season] was the first time I’d been with a first-team properly, and playing for the club you support, it’s just the best achievement to put the shirt on and go and play.

“I found the gap quite big, but as I carried on, people were so supportive. I grew into it and I think, this year, I can definitely do more again. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made.

“We’ve already got a great feeling so far in the club. The facilities are lovely and it’s such a nice environment around here. I can’t wait for next season – it’s just such a good feeling, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “We are delighted that Shauna has signed her first professional contract to continue her impressive development at Crystal Palace.

“Shauna is undoubtedly a bright young talent, and we look forward to helping her fulfil her potential at the club she and her family support.”