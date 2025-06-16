This game will take place against the first-team of Sutton United on Saturday, 26th July at 15:00 BST, with tickets available from just £1 - click HERE to buy yours now!

Sutton recorded a 12th place finish in the National League this season, in what was their first season back in the fifth tier after three seasons in League Two.

Under the guidance of Steve Morison, they will be looking to return to the Football League in the upcoming campaign.

The U21s themselves recorded a sixth place finish in the Premier League 2 league phase, before making it all the way to the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Along the way, they had some memorable games at the VBS Community Stadium, including a convincing 3-1 win over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, the 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea and the 5-1 win over then-reigning PL2 champions Tottenham Hotspur.

Details regarding the streaming of this match will be announced in due course.

Match Details