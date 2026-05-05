The 22-year-old links up with Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side for their upcoming warm-weather training camp in Spain, where Ireland will face Grenada in an international friendly at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia on Saturday, 16th May (17:00 BST).

The squad has been selected from players currently out of season or without play-off commitments, with a separate group to be named for June’s fixtures against Qatar and Canada.

Adaramola spent the first half of the season on loan at Leyton Orient in League One before switching to Sheffield Wednesday in January, where he became a regular feature, starting 15 of the 16 matches he was eligible for and playing a key role in their campaign.

A product of the Academy, Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12 level and signed his first professional contract in 2020, before making his senior debut in February 2022 in FA Cup wins over Hartlepool United and Stoke City.

He has since built valuable experience in the EFL with loan spells at Stockport County and Bradford City, where he played an important role in their promotion-winning campaign to League One.

On the international stage, he has previously represented Ireland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level, making 15 youth appearances in total.

Everyone at Crystal Palace congratulates Tayo on his maiden senior call-up and wishes him the very best during the international window.