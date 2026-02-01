The 22-year-old links up with Henrik Pedersen’s side as they continue their Championship campaign.

Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12 level and signed his first professional contract in 2020. He made his senior debut in February 2022, featuring in FA Cup victories over Hartlepool United and Stoke City.

He has since gained valuable senior experience during loan spells with Stockport County and Bradford City, playing a key role as the latter secured promotion to League One last season. Most recently, Adaramola made 18 appearances for Leyton Orient during the first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Tayo the very best during his loan spell with the Owls.