Adaramola will be a part of Richie Wellens’ side ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, as they look to gain promotion from League One.

Last season, Leyton Orient fell agonisingly short in the play-offs, losing out to Charlton Athletic in the final at Wembley. Meanwhile, Adaramola managed to help Bradford City to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in his loan spell at Valley Parade.

He made 16 appearances in total for the Bantams, after only moving there in February 2025, keeping seven clean sheets and also registering four assists.