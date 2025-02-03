The 21-year-old will garner further senior experience at the Bantams, who are chasing promotion from League Two under Graham Alexander and who currently sit seventh in the table, three points off the automatic promotion spots.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Adaramola has been with Palace since Under-12s level, and made his senior club debut in February 2022.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, before linking up with Stockport County for the first part of 2024/25.

Everyone at the club wishes Tayo the best of luck for his loan spell at Bradford.