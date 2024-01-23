The 20-year-old has been part of Darren Powell’s Under-21s side this season, after initially overcoming an injury which kept him out at the start of the campaign.

He has made nine appearances for the U21s this season and managed to notch one assist. The left-back has also been involved with the first-team, making the matchday squad on five occasions across all competitions.

He finished the 22/23 campaign with 33 appearances in all competitions for the U21s, helping them to the final of the Premier League International Cup.

RWD Molenbeek are currently in the Belgian Pro League - the top division of Belgian football - after achieving promotion last season, and Adaramola will bolster their attempts to remain in the top flight.

Everyone at the club wishes Tayo well on his loan spell.