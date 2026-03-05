Guessand, who has two goals in his last three appearances, comes in for Brennan Johnson who will start from the bench against his former club.

The other change sees Chadi Riad return to the Palace defence. He comes in for the suspended Maxence Lacroix following the Frenchman's red card last time out against Manchester United.

Jørgen Strand Larsen and Ismaïla Sarr will lead the line alongside Guessand. The midfield pairing of Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada will continue.

Christantus Uche and Yéremy Pino will be available from the bench along with Justin Devenny and Will Hughes, while Jefferson Lerma is back in the matchday squad following the injury sustained against Burnley.

Interim manager Igor Tudor makes three changes to the Tottenham side that was defeated by Fulham on Sunday.

Kevin Danso, Pape Sarr, Mathys Tel come in to replace Radu Dragusin, Connor Gallagher and Xavi Simons.

Spurs: Vicario (GK), Danso, Palhinha, Tel, Gray, Solanke, Pedro Porro, Sarr, van de Ven, Souza, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky (GK), Austin (GK), Xavi, Bissouma, Richarlison, Gallagher, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Rowswell.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Canvot, Richards, Riad, Mitchell, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Guessand, Sarr, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benitez (GK), Clyne, Lerma, Sosa, Hughes, Devenny, Pino, Johnson, Uche.